Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Returns To Instagram After India's Got Latent Row

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as 'The Rebel Kid' on social media, has finally returned to Instagram and posted a message via her broadcast channel. The social media influencer who was embroiled in the controversy surrounding Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show had stopped posting on her social media channels and had even unfollowed everyone on Instagram. Now, after a month of inactivity, she returned to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a cryptic message via her broadcast channel, Rebellions.

"Diwaaro ke bhi kaan hote hain (Even walls have ears)," the influencer wrote. In another message, she also thanked her followers for supporting her during this period. "So thank you," she wrote, marking her first direct communication with her audience since the controversy unfolded.

Notably, Mukhija's last message on the broadcast channel was on February 10, the same day Ranveer Allahbadia made a video post apologising for his comments on the controversial episode. "This is not how I should be rn (right now)," she wrote.

About India's Got Latent controversy and the aftermath

India's Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, is a YouTube show that has featured celebrity guests such as actor Rakhi Sawant, comedian Bharti Singh, influencer Uorfi Javed, and former Roadies anchor Raghu Ram.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, made offensive remarks about parents and sex on the YouTube show, leading to multiple complaints against him, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and others who appeared on the show. Following the backlash, all episodes of India's Got Latent were removed from YouTube.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Mukhija and Allahbadia visited the National Commission for Women (NCW) office and submitted written apologies. "Keeping the social impact in mind, they were issued notices. They came before the commission and expressed deep regret. They said they should not have spoken in such a manner and have now submitted a written apology," NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar told reporters.

Allahbadia has also specifically said that in the future, his shows and his talks will display respect towards women, and he will be mindful of not repeating such a mistake, she added.

Who is Apoorva Mukhija?

Apoorva Mukhija is a computer science engineer turned content creator. The social media influencer, who goes by The Rebel Kid on Instagram, has 3 million followers on the platform. She gained fame for her skits and reels on Instagram during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has since come to be known for her mini vlogs, candid storytelling, and fashion and travel vlogs.