YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija Questioned By Women's Panel

YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija reached the offices of the National Commission for Women (NCW) questioning today in connection with the controversy that erupted over remarks made on the show India's Got Latent.

The women's panel had initially summoned Mr Allahbadia, Ms Makhija, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra, and Balraj Ghai to appear last month. However, all the content creators failed to appear before the panel, citing concerns over personal safety, pre-scheduled travel commitments, and logistical difficulties.

Ranveer Allahbadia had sought a three-week extension, citing death threats as a reason for not attending the initial hearing. The panel granted his request and scheduled a new hearing date for March 6. Ms Mukhija had also raised safety concerns and requested to appear virtually, but the NCW denied her request and asked her to attend in person.

The controversy erupted after YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, made offensive remarks about parents and sex on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. The comments triggered widespread outrage, leading to multiple complaints.

Teams from the Mumbai and Assam police visited Allahbadia's residence to record his statement, but found it locked. The next day, Mr Allahbadia released a statement on social media saying that he was cooperating with the authorities and would be available for questioning. He also mentioned receiving death threats.