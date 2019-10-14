APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary: A Look At Former President's Legacy

APJ Abdul Kalam 88th Birth Anniversary: He was the former President of India.

Every year, former President APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday is celebrated with great joy across the country. In 2010, the United Nations had declared October 15 as World Students' Day, claims Wikipedia. The event, however, is not listed on the official United Nations website's "UN Observance Day". A recollection of APJ Abdul Kalam's legacy is incomplete without a mention of his role as a teacher. Dr Kalam was dedicated to teaching and identified himself first as a teacher and then as anything else. Today is APJ Abdul Kalam's 88th Birth Anniversary.

Mr Kalam died of a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture to the students of IIM Shillong on July 27, 2015. This showed his dedication towards teaching.

In the President's Address at the presentation of National Award to Teachers in 2006, he said, "Teachers have to realize that they are the builders of the society. The society can be built only when the students are made proficient in their subjects. In addition they have to provide a vision for life to the students and also inculcate the fundamentals of values which he should practice in the years to come."

He was India's 11th President, who served from 2002 to 2007, and was widely referred to as the people's President besides being credited for India's civilian space programme and military missile systems.

APJ Abdul Kalam's famous quotes for students

Those who cannot work with their hearts achieve but a hollow, half-hearted success that breeds bitterness all around.

- APJ Abdul Kalam

Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model.

- APJ Abdul Kalam

Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.

- APJ Abdul Kalam

If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher.

- APJ Abdul Kalam

"Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career."

- APJ Abdul Kalam

"The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom."

- APJ Abdul Kalam

"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow."

- APJ Abdul Kalam

