APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Inspirational, Motivational Quotes By Former President Of India

Today is the 88th birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the former Indian President and recipient of Bharat Ratna award. His full name is Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam and he was an aerospace scientist. He was India's 11th President, who served from 2002 to 2007, and was widely referred to as the people's President besides being credited for India's civilian space programme and military missile systems. His contribution towards the field of space sciences has been immense and for this reason, he is also fondly called the "Missile Man". Wishes have poured in for the respected leader on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the first leaders to pay tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam, shared a short clip of the veteran leader, author and motivational speaker, and wrote, "India salutes Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his Jayanti." Every year October 15th is celebrated as World Students' Day in his honour.

APJ Abdul Kalam 88th Birth Anniversary: Here are memorable quotes from the former President of India

If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher.

- APJ Abdul Kalam

Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.

- APJ Abdul Kalam

Failure will never overtake me if my definition to success.

- APJ Abdul Kalam

Life is a difficult game. You can win it only by retaining your birthright to be a person.

- APJ Abdul Kalam

The best brains of the nations may be found on the last benches.

- APJ Abdul Kalam



"If you fail, never give up because FAIL means 'First Attempt In Learning."

- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

"Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to those who dream and and work.

- APJ Abdul Kalam

You have to dream before your dreams can come true.

- APJ Abdul Kalam

Excellence is a continuous process and not an accident.

- APJ Abdul Kalam

