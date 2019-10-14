World Students' Day 2019: Why Is It Celebrated On APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary

World Students' Day 2019: UN observes ex-president APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday every year.

Every year the United Nations celebrates former president APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday as World Students' Day. A recollection of APJ Abdul Kalam's legacy is incomplete without a mention of his role as a teacher. Dr. Kalam was dedicated to teaching and identified himself first as a teacher and then as anything else.

Mr Kalam suffered a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture to the students of IIM Shillong on July 27, 2015. This showed his dedication towards teaching.

Due to his love for students, various educational institutions in India observe Abdul Kalam's birthday in their own way. Recently, a BJP leader from Telangana proposed to the government that October 15, Mr Kalam's birthday, should be observed as National Students Day.

In the President's Address at the presentation of National Award to Teachers in 2006, he said, "Teachers have to realize that they are the builders of the society. The society can be built only when the students are made proficient in their subjects. In addition they have to provide a vision for life to the students and also inculcate the fundamentals of values which he should practice in the years to come."

He was India's 11th President, who served from 2002 to 2007, and was widely referred to as the people's President besides being credited for India's civilian space programme and military missile systems.

APJ Abdul Kalam's famous quotes for students

"Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career."

"The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom."

"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow."

