World Students' Day 2019: Date, History All You Need to Know

2019 World Students' Day: APJ Abdul Kalam shared a close and harmonious relationship with the students.

Every year October 15th is celebrated as World Students' Day. On this day former president, also known as Missile Man of India, APJ Abdul Kalam was born. This day is celebrated as World Students' Day to honour him and his role as a teacher.

Whether it was his political career or scientific, he has inspired and still inspires thousands of youth all around the world.

APJ Abdul Kalam shared a close and harmonious relationship with the students. His life as a student has been very challenging and filled with hardships and struggles. There was a time when he had to sell newspapers from door to door to support his family and education.

But his commitment towards education was such that he overcame all the hardships and achieved excellence not only in academics; but also held the highest constitutional post in the Republic of India. His story has inspired millions of students and will continue to do so for centuries to come.

Kalam throughout his scientific and political career considered himself as a teacher and was most pleased while addressing students; whether they belong to a school in some remote village or an esteemed college or university.

Choosing his birth day as the 'World's Student's Day' is to honor his works as a scientist and the millions of youths that he inspired and still inspires through his works, achievements, speeches, lectures and books.

World student's day is celebrated in schools and colleges in India as well as abroad; professing the thought and vision of Kalam towards making a progressive and sustainable society. He believed that students are the future of a nation and they can bring considerable change if well nurtured and educated. He professed education as the only weapon to fight back the demons of poverty, illiteracy, malnutrition etc.

