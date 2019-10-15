APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Know All About The 'Missile Man'

APJ Abdul Kalam shared a close and harmonious relationship with the students.

Today is former president APJ Abdul Kalam's 88th birth anniversary. Whether it was his political career or scientific, he has inspired and still inspires thousands of youth all around the world. In 2010, the United Nations had declared October 15 as World Students' Day, claims online encyclopedia Wikipedia. The event, however, is not listed on the official United Nations website's "UN Observance Days".

APJ Abdul Kalam shared a close and harmonious relationship with the students. His life as a student has been very challenging and filled with hardships and struggles. There was a time when he had to sell newspapers from door to door to support his family and education.

But his commitment towards education was such that he overcame all the hardships and achieved excellence not only in academics; but also held the highest constitutional post in the Republic of India. His story has inspired millions of students and will continue to do so for centuries to come.

APJ Abdul Kalam throughout his scientific and political career considered himself as a teacher and was most pleased while addressing students; whether they belong to a school in some remote village or an esteemed college or university.

His works as a scientist and the millions of youths that he inspired and still inspires through his works, achievements, speeches, lectures and books.

On his birth anniversary, schools and colleges in India and around the world, profess the thought and vision of APJ Abdul Kalam towards making a progressive and sustainable society. He believed that students are the future of a nation and they can bring considerable change if well nurtured and educated. He professed education as the only weapon to fight back the demons of poverty, illiteracy, malnutrition etc.

