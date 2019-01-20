Aparna Kumar Becomes First Female IPS Officer To Reach South Pole

Aparna Kumar reached the South Pole on January 13 where she unfurled the National and ITBP flags.

Aparna Kumar has become the first woman IPS DIG and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer to successfully complete the South Pole expedition.

Ms Kumar has successfully reached the South Pole after covering 111 kilometres of walking on the snow. She also carried equipment weighing 35 Kilograms along with her. She has already scaled the top six mountain peaks of the six continents of the globe.

Ms Kumar reached the South Pole on January 13 where she unfurled the National and ITBP flags.

The ITBP officials welcomed Ms Kumar at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday. The women band of ITBP presented the welcome tunes and a bouquet to her.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also conveyed their appreciations to the officer.

Ms Kumar is a 2002 batch UP Cadre IPS officer, who has been posted at the Northern Frontier Headquarters of ITBP in Dehradun.

The ITBP has been credited with 211 successful mountaineering expeditions across the globe, making a record.

The ITBP is a Central Armed Police Force which is primarily deployed to secure the icy Himalayan borders of the nation since its Inception in 1962.