Antigua Says Will Cooperate With India For Mehul Choksi's Extradition

The government has been trying to extradite Mehul Choksi, accused of a massive bank fraud.

Foreign Minister of Antigua and Barbuda EP Chet Greene on Wednesday reassured External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj of full cooperation in the extradition of Mehul Choksi, a prime accused in the $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. Mehul Choksi holds the citizenship of Antigua.

The issue of his extradition was raised by Ms Swaraj during the bilateral meeting with the Antiguan Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

When asked if Antigua would help India in extraditing Mehul Choksi, Greene told ANI, "I think it is only appropriate if you speak to your Foreign Minister."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Ms Swaraj, during the bilateral meeting, conveyed to her Antiguan counterpart that there was immense expectation in India regarding Mehul Choksi's extradition since he left the country after committing a massive fraud.

Apart from the meeting with Greene, Swaraj also held bilateral talks with Fernando Huanacuni Mamani, Foreign Minister of Bolivia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Armenia's Foreign Minister, Karin Kneissl, Austrian Foreign Minister, Isabel Saint Malo, Vice President of Panama, Heiko Maas, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, and Roberto Ampuero, Foreign Minister of Chile.

Apart from participating in the General Debate, Swaraj, during her jam-packed schedule, will hold a total of over 30 bilateral meetings as part of her visit to the United States

