Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: Know The History, Significance And Pledge

Anti Terrorism Day: India observes Anti-Terrorism Day on May 21. (File)

India observes Anti-Terrorism Day on May 21. It was on this day in 1991 that the seventh Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by LTTE terrorists while campaigning for the Congress party at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The day is marked to spread the message of peace and harmony.

History

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber while he was campaigning for the Congress party in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. After the assassination, the government decided that May 21 will be observed as Anti-Terrorism Day to raise awareness among people about terrorism. Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest Prime Minister of India when he was sworn in at the age of 40.

Significance

While this day is an opportunity to honour the sacrifices of thousands of security personnel in the fight against terrorism, it is also a reminder that terrorism is still a massive threat to unity and peace in the country. Several government and social organisations plan events on this day to foster unity and national pride in the people. They also educate people on how to act as a force multiplier of the security forces in dealing with terrorism.

Pledge

"We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country's tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understand among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values."