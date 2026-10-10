India Registers Case In flydubai Incident Under Anti-Hijacking, Terror Laws

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered an FIR into the alleged attempt to hijack or crash a Flydubai passenger aircraft after its Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed Indian captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit during a flight on September 30.

The case was registered, invoking Section 3 of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016 and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

According to the FIR, the Centre directed the agency to investigate the incident.

flydubai flight FZ1073 departed Dubai on September 30 with 174 passengers and six crew members on board. The aircraft was being flown by Captain Machchhar, an Indian national, and an Omani first officer when the alleged attack took place.

The FIR states that the first officer stabbed the captain in what passengers reported was an attempt to hijack the aircraft or cause it to crash. Machchhar sustained deep cuts to his head and hands during the assault.

Passengers and crew members allegedly managed to overpower and restrain the co-pilot. Other pilots on board subsequently took control of the aircraft and landed it safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, north-western Saudi Arabia, at 10.45 am Gulf Standard Time (GST).

Saudi authorities arrested the co-pilot following the emergency landing.

The FIR states that the Centre received information about the alleged attack and concluded that the offences cited in the incident come under the Anti-Hijacking Act and the UAPA. The two provisions cited in the case are scheduled offences under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.

Invoking sub-sections (5) and (8) of Section 6, read with Section 8 of the NIA Act, the government directed the agency to register a case and begin an investigation.

The Centre said the alleged attack on an Indian pilot, coupled with the alleged attempt to hijack or crash a passenger aircraft, warranted an investigation by India's principal anti-terrorism agency.

The FIR, however, does not establish a motive for the attack or identify any additional individuals as participants in a conspiracy.