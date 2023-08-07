Anti-Terror Agency Raids In Bhopal Linked To Radical Outfit Module

The NIA raided 10 locations in Bhopal in connection with the case (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency, or the NIA, raided over 10 locations in Bhopal in connection with the unlawful activities of a terror module with allegiance to the Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) - an international terrorist outfit operating in the city and in Hyderabad.

On May 9, the anti-terror agency busted the terror outfit's India module and arrested 16 people from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

As per sources in the NIA, the raids in Bhopal on Sunday were based on inputs from a man, who was arrested from Chhattisgarh on suspicion of having links to the HuT and later brought to Bhopal.

Around 10 people, including a woman - Sameena - and her two brothers-in-law - of who one has been identified as Shoib, are being questioned by the NIA in the case. Some of them, including Sameena, were allowed to leave after questioning, while the others are still being interrogated by the agency.

The NIA raids happened in Bhopal's Teela Jamalpura, Shahjahanabad, Jehangirabad, and Kotwali areas.