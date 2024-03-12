Anti-Terror Agency NIA Raids Across Multiple States To Probe Terrorist-Gangster Nexus

NIA searches in 4 states as part of its probe in the terrorist-gangster nexus case. (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency or NIA on Monday carried out searches in four states and a Union Territory as part of its probe into the terrorist-gangster nexus case, sources told Press Trust of India.

Extensive searches were carried out by the NIA at 30 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh in the terrorist-gangster nexus case, the source told news agency PTI.

An NIA spokesperson had earlier said that as part of its efforts to disrupt and dismantle such terror and mafia networks and their support infrastructure, the NIA has adopted several targeted strategies in recent months, including attachment and seizure of properties derived from "proceeds of terrorism".



