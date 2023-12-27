Anti-Terror Agency, Bomb And Dog Squad Probe Blast Near Israel Embassy

NIA, NSG personnel investigate the unidentified blast near the Israel embassy in Delhi.

The National Investigation Agency has begun its inquiry into an as-yet unidentified blast near the Israel embassy in central Delhi that was reported last evening.

The NIA, India's premier anti-terror agency, accompanied by armed commandos from the National Security Guard, a forensics team, and a dog squad, began their inquiries outside the embassy building.

On Tuesday evening police were told of a blast near the embassy, the area around which has seen increased security due to the war in Gaza.Police teams, a canine unit, and explosives experts were rushed to Chanakyapuri, where several nations have embassies or consulates.

An initial sweep revealed nothing but, a more thorough search found an "abusive" letter to the Israeli ambassador that was wrapped in a flag.

Israeli official Ohad Nakash Kaynar posted on X confirming the blast and said that all diplomats and workers in the embassy were safe. An embassy spokesperson said the blast was at 5.48 pm.

Tel Aviv has put out an advisory for Israelis in India, and particularly in New Delhi. The advisory asks Israeli nationals to avoid crowded places and asks them to "avoid externalising Israeli symbols".

"Avoid participating in events with many participants that are not secure. Avoid posting trip details on social networks and posting photos and visit details before the trip and in real time," the advisory said.