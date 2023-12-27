Israel Says Blast Near Delhi Embassy Possibly 'An Attack', Issues Advisory

The blast took place near Israel embassy in Delhi's Chanakyapuri yesterday

It is possible that the explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi is an attack, Tel Aviv has said, putting out an advisory for Israelis living in India and particularly in New Delhi. The advisory asks Israelis to avoid visiting crowded places such as malls and markets, particularly areas frequented by people from the community. It also asks them to stay alert and "avoid externalizing Israeli symbols".

"Avoid participating in events with many participants that are not secure. Avoid posting trip details on social networks and posting photos and visit details before the trip and in real time," the advisory says.

A blast took place last evening near the Israel embassy in Chanakyapuri. Officials said nobody was injured in the incident. An "abusive" letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found near the site, they added.

Soon after the explosion, teams from Delhi Police crime branch, a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and the forensic department were rushed to the spot.

The site was also examined by a team from National Investigation Agency.

Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir has said the blast took place around 5.48 pm. "Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation," he said.

Deputy Chief of Mission (Israel) Ohad Nakash Kaynar said, "All our diplomats and workers are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further."

The one-page letter was reportedly sent for forensic examination to check for fingerprints.