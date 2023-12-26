'Loud Blast' Heard Near Israel Embassy In Delhi, Cops Find Nothing

The police left after they searched the perimetre and found nothing suspicious

The Delhi Police received a call about a "blast" being heard near the Israeli embassy this evening.

A team of the Delhi Police rushed to the spot but left after they searched the perimetre and found nothing suspicious.

An explosion was heard near the embassy around 5 pm, the spokesperson of the Israel embassy told NDTV, adding that a statement may be issued after more is known about the nature of the "explosion".

Israel's foreign ministry said all the embassy staff were unharmed and that they are cooperating with local officials to investigate the case, reported news agency Reuters.