Anti-Terror Agency Arrests 'Reporter' In Kerala's Popular Front Case

Further investigations in the case are in progress. (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 'reporter' from Kerala's Kollam district during a search operation conducted in its ongoing investigation of the Popular Front of India case.

Mohammed Sadik, who was working as a 'reporter' for the PFI, was arrested following the search operation conducted by the anti-terror agency at a location in Kollam, said the NIA.

The investigation has revealed that the PFI had assigned the job of a 'reporter' to the accused, Mohammed Sadik, said the NIA, adding "a 'reporter' in the PFI system collects details about leaders of other community for possible targetting by 'Hit Squads' of the PFI."

"The accused was arrested subsequent to the searches pertaining to the activities of PFI, its office bearers, members and affiliates in Kerala, for conspiring to indulge in unlawful activities by creating enmity between members of different religions and groups prejudicial to maintenance of the peace and communal harmony and encouraging vulnerable youth to join terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/Daesh and Al-Qaida and the people conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India by committing a terrorist act as a part of violent jihad," said the NIA in a statement.

The case was suo-motu registered by the NIA Kochi-based branch on September 19, 2022.

During the searches, the agency said digital devices and several incriminating documents have been seized from the house of the accused.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NIA took into custody, an auto driver named Mohammed Sadique from Chavara in Kerala in connection with the Popular Front of India case.

The auto driver was taken into custody with the help of Chavara Police.

"An auto driver, Mohammed Sadique, from Chavara, Kollam district has been taken to NIA custody in connection with PFI. NIA has also got his travel documents," officials said.

Back in December 2022, the NIA conducted searches at 56 locations in Kerala in the PFI conspiracy case.

The locations included residences of the group's seven State Executive Committee members, seven Zonal Heads and 15 Physical Training Instructors-Trainers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)