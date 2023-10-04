'Anti-OBC DNA Of BJP Exposed': Congress' Randeep Surjewala On Caste Census

Mr Surjewala said caste census is the cornerstone of the creation of an equitable society (File)

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's "anti-OBC DNA" on the caste census issue has been exposed. He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan immediately clarify their stand on caste census.

"The BJP's opposition to the caste census is a gross injustice, especially to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the poor. Through this opposition, the anti-OBC DNA of the BJP has also been exposed," Mr Surjewala told reporters at the Indore Press Club.

The Congress believes that the caste census is the cornerstone of the creation of an equitable society and the marginalised sections should get a share of resources and justice in proportion to their population, he said.

Mr Surjewala is Congress's in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are due in November.

भाजपा द्वारा ‘जातिगत जनगणना' का विरोध OBC समाज से घोर अन्याय !



भाजपा का OBC विरोधी DNA हुआ बेनकाब !



‘जातिगत जनगणना' समतामूलक समाज के सृजन का स्तंभ है। ‘जितनी आबादी, उतना हक' वक्त की मांग भी है, और सामाजिक बदलाव की क्रांति का बिगुल भी।



हमारा ब्यान👇 pic.twitter.com/ukirOxW4gb — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2023

Asked about the Congress lagging behind the ruling BJP in announcing the names of its candidates for the upcoming MP polls, he said, "We have already said that the list of Congress candidates will be announced after the conclusion of the party's Jan Akrosh Yatra being taken out in different regions of the state."

