Minister Asked To Define 'Anti-National Attitude' For TV Programme. What He Said

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the term "anti-national attitude" has not been defined in the Programme Code enumerated in the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, but is commonly understood as "opposed to national interest".

He made the assertion in a written reply in Lok Sabha to a question put by YSRCP member Margani Bharat seeking to know whether the government was taking any steps to define "anti-national attitude" as referred to in the Programme Code.

Mr Thakur said the Programme Code provides that no programme should be carried in the cable service which is likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against the maintenance of law and order or which promote anti-national attitudes.

"The term 'anti-national attitude' has not been defined in the Programme Code enumerated in the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. However, as commonly understood, 'anti-national attitude' in this context means 'opposed to national interest'," the minister said.

