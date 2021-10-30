Aryan Khan Officer's 'Gang' Framing People, Says Maharashtra Minister

Sameer Wankhede had earlier refuted similar allegations by Nawab Malik. (File)

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday reiterated his allegation that some people who are close to the Narcotics Control Bureau's zonal director Sameer Wankhede were implicating innocent persons in false cases.

Mr Malik has been targeting Mr Wankhede, who had led a raid on a cruise ship here during which drugs were allegedly recovered, for the past several days.

Speaking to reporters, the minister alleged that Mr Wankhede had formed a "gang" of private individuals who implicated innocent people by planting drugs.

Mr Wankhede had earlier refuted similar allegations by Mr Malik.

The minister also reiterated the claim that the entire operation on the cruise ship on October 2, during which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was held among others, was "fake".