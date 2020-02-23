Aligarh Anti-CAA Protesters Clash With Cops Over Permission For Tents

Protests broke out in UP's Aligarh between police and anti-citizenship law protesters

Violence broke out this evening between police and anti-citizenship law protesters in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. According to UP police the clashes took place after some of the protesters allegedly threw stones, prompting the cops to resort to a lathi-charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. A police vehicle has been vandalised by the mob and some cops have been injured.

A Rapid Action Force (RAF) of Uttar Pradesh Police has been deployed to bring the situation under control. The violence is centred, for now, in a two-kilometre area in Aligarh's Uparkot Kotwali area.

The clashes took place a day after police denied protesters permission to erect tents as protection from inclement weather - it rained in Aligarh on Friday - at the city's Delhi Gate area, which is the site of a nearly month-long agitation against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh told reporters the violence was under control and the mob had been dispersed.

"(The) violence started when a local police officer's vehicle was pelted with stones. Women and children have been sitting outside a police station for 48 hours... we had been requesting them to disperse. We told the women they could hold a protest at a designated spot," Mr Singh said, adding the cops were investigating the role of Aligarh Muslim University students in instigating the crowd.

"We have held peace meetings and asked Muslim community leaders, including the Imam of the Jama Masjid, to act as interlocutors," he added.

On Saturday a group of women protesters approached the police asking for permission to set up tents. The permission was denied and the women began a sit-in protest against the decision.