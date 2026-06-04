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Another Trinamool Mayor Quits As Crisis Deepens For Mamata Banerjee

A long-time associate of Trinamool Congress supremo and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Krishna Chakraborty submitted her resignation to the municipal commissioner earlier in the day.

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Another Trinamool Mayor Quits As Crisis Deepens For Mamata Banerjee
Officials of the civic body confirmed the receipt of her resignation letter.
  • Trinamool Congress leader Krishna Chakraborty resigned as Bidhannagar mayor Thursday
  • She cited personal reasons for stepping down after 16 years in the position
  • Chakraborty submitted her resignation to the municipal commissioner earlier in the day
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Kolkata:

Trinamool Congress leader Krishna Chakraborty resigned as the mayor of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation on Thursday, citing personal reasons, an official said.

A long-time associate of Trinamool Congress supremo and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chakraborty submitted her resignation to the municipal commissioner earlier in the day.

"This is entirely my personal decision. I have been in this chair for 16 years. I have no grudge against anyone. I have followed the rules to resign. I want to give some time to myself. I want to work as a councillor," Chakraborty told reporters.

Officials of the civic body confirmed the receipt of her resignation letter.

"We have received her letter expressing her desire to step down. She has also marked copies of her resignation to the municipal affairs minister and the additional chief secretary of the department," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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Krishna Chakraborty, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Trinamool Congress
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