Another Kota Student Dies By Suicide, Was Preparing For NEET

A 16-year-old NEET aspirant from Jharkhand allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room in the Vigyan Nagar area of this Rajasthan district, police said on Wednesday.

Richa Sinha, who was preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), was found hanging in her hostel room late on Tuesday, they said.

The police received information about Sinha's death around 10.30 pm on Tuesday from the private hospital where she was taken, said Amar Chand, an assistant of sub-inspector at Vigyan Nagar police station.

Sinha, who hailed from Ranchi in Jharkhand, was a Class 11 student and enrolled in a coaching institute in the city. She came to Kota earlier this year, he said.

Chand added that no suicide note was recovered from her room and the police are investigating the reason behind the suicide.

The body has been sent to MBS Hospital for post-mortem.

This is the 23rd case of suicide by a coaching institute student in Kota this year. Fifteen students preparing for competitive exams killed themselves in Kota last year.

