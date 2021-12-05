Another 245 Staffers Suspended Amid Maharashtra Bus Employees' Strike

The corporation on Saturday operated 1,564 bus services, the statement added. (Representational)

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Saturday suspended 245 employees and sacked ten others for taking part in the ongoing strike which has crippled the state-run bus service for over a month.

Employees are on strike since October 28, demanding that the cash-strapped corporation be merged with the Maharashtra government.

As many as 9,625 employees have been suspended by the MSRTC so far and 1,990 have been sacked, it said in a statement.

Bus services from 67 depots are operational, it claimed.

