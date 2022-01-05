Another 143 Passengers On Board Cruise Ship Test Positive In Mumbai

Earlier 66 people on board the cruise liner had tested positive for coronavirus (File)

143 passengers on board the Cordelia cruise ship that returned to Mumbai from Goa have tested positive for coronavirus in addition to the 66 others who have already been diagnosed with the infection, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The civic body has received RT-PCR test reports of all 1,827 passengers on board the ship, which returned to Mumbai from Goa last evening, Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC, said.

Last night, the civic body conducted RT-PCR tests on 1,827 passengers after the vessel anchored at the International Cruise Terminal in South Mumbai's Ballard Pier.

The civic body had arranged five ambulances to take the infected passengers to quarantine centres.