16 Rounds In 25 Seconds: CCTV Shows 4 Men Opening Fire At Haryanvi Singer Ankit Balyan

CCTV footage has emerged showing at least four men firing multiple rounds at Haryanvi singer-YouTuber Ankit Balyan outside his gym in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, leaving him dead on the spot.

The 1:29-minute video begins with Balyan walking out of his gym dressed in black and carrying a bag around 6:45 pm on Wednesday.

He then heads towards his car, which was parked next to the gym.

Seconds later, four men approach him from the opposite side of the road and start shooting at him.

At least 16 rounds were heard within 25 seconds before the four accused fled the scene.

The police said that the four assailants had come on two bikes.

In a social media post, a person identifying himself as Bholu Shahpuri from Haryana's Sonipat claimed that the Gogi gang was responsible for Balyan's murder. Police have begun examining whether the claim is genuine, officials said, adding that four teams have been sent to Haryana.

Hours Before Murder, Ankit Balyan Sang About Killing

Hours before his murder, Ankit Balyan had sung a few lines of his new song, including "Murder maar de sadak ke upar (murder on the road)" in an Instagram video.

In the video, he was seen sitting in his car and singing his 'Baby Badmash' song, which was released last month.

A resident of Shamli, Balyan had over five lakh followers on Instagram and more than three lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Some of his popular songs included "Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge", "Body Builder", "PTI", and "Ek Khtola Jail Ke Bhitar".

Balyan's songs heavily feature guns, fights and SUVs, with lyrics invoking themes of violence, defiance and rivalry.

Ankit Balyan Was Also A Kabaddi Player

Ankit Balyan's brother told reporters that he played state-level kabaddi until 2013-14 and had participated in competitions in Delhi, Bhopal and other places.

He had to quit the sport after suffering a leg fracture and later joined a gym.

It was around 2022 that he began pursuing his passion for Haryanvi music.

Over the years, he worked on more than 50 songs as a singer, lyricist and music composer.