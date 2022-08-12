Angry With Wife, Man Kills Their Year-Old Child With Pillow: Cops

The accused is on the run

Angry with his wife for disobeying him by going to her maternal home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, a man suffocated one of their one-year-old twins with a pillow, police said on Friday.

The accused works as a labourer.

Police spokesman Sube Singh said after his wife Priya returned home, she found her son dead with blood coming out of his nose, ears and mouth.

She informed police and a team reached on spot and took the body of the child in custody, he said.

On the complaint of the mother, a case has been registered against the accused at Old Faridabad police station.

"We have handed over the body of the child to kin after the postmortem and a probe is underway. The accused will be nabbed as earliest possible," Singh added.

