'Anger, Desperation In Uddhav Thackeray's Rally Speech': Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said only anger and desperation could be seen in Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's speech during his rally in Ratnagiri and there was nothing new in it.

In a rally held in Khed on Sunday, Devendra Thackeray targetted the Election Commission over allotting the party's name and symbol to the rebel faction and termed it a "slave" of people in power.

The Sena leader claimed that it was Bal Thackeray who stood with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when it was politically "untouchable", and dared the former ally to seek votes in Maharashtra only in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi without invoking the Thackeray senior.

Talking to reporters in Bhiwandi on Sunday night, Mr Fadnavis said, "Same words, same sentences, same taunts, nothing new was said at the meet. As 40 people left the party from under his (Uddhav's) nose, we could see anger and desperation in his speech. There was nothing more in his speech. It won't be proper to react to such a desperate and taunting speech."

Devendra Fadnavis further expressed confidence that the ruling alliance will win all five Assembly seats from Ratnagiri in the next elections.

