Andhra To Distribute Housing Plots To Nearly 50,000 Poor People In Amravati

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will distribute housing plots to 48,218 people of economically weaker sections from Krishna and Guntur districts, said an official on Monday.

Spread across six villages and 1,135 acres, these plots will be doled out to those who do not own houses in Mandadam, Inavolu, Krishnayapalem, Navuluru, Kuragallu and Nidamanuru.

“The state government has made amendments to the CRDA Act to facilitate allotment of house sites to the poor. According to Section 41(3), (4) of the CRDA Act, the government has created R5 zone and brought various lands under its jurisdiction,” said the official in a statement.

The southern state has issued a gazette notification to this effect after sifting through objections and suggestions, including interacting with the public in October.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the district collectors of Krishna and Guntur to prepare the detailed project reports (DPR), along with the list of beneficiaries and pass them over to the CRDA.

According to the government, the beneficiaries of these plots will receive the house pattas (documents) in the third phase of the 'Navaratnalu houses for the poor programme, which is in sync with the GO issued recently on allotting plots to the poor in Amaravati.

Meanwhile, Reddy instructed officials to draw up an action plan for creating the basic infrastructure for the construction of houses.

He directed them to expedite the procedures so that work could begin in the first week of May.

