Andhra Relaxes Work Hours Of Muslims During Ramzan, BJP Welcomes Move

The TDP-led NDA government has permitted all Muslim employees in Andhra Pradesh to leave work an hour early from March 2 to March 30 in observance of Ramzan and the BJP's state unit welcomed the move, in stark contrast to the saffron party's stand on the same matter in neighbouring Congress-ruled Telangana.

BJP leader S Yamini Sharma said the saffron party, as part of the ruling coalition in the southern state, upholds the principles of 'Antyodaya' and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (development for all, together with all).

In its recent circular, the government said it "hereby permits all employees who profess Islam...to leave their offices/schools an hour early before closing time on all working days during the holy month of 'Ramzan'... from March 2 to March 30 to perform necessary rituals." The circular was issued by Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary (Political).

This exemption has been granted to all Muslim contract and outsourced staff, including those working in ward and village secretariats. However, Meena noted that this permission would not be granted during exigencies requiring employees' presence in their respective departments.

The BJP in Andhra Pradesh welcomed the move.

"Our guiding principle is 'Antyodaya' and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' That is the perspective we follow. The BJP always supports 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' regardless of caste, creed, or religion," Yamini Sharma told PTI on Wednesday.

However, she emphasised that the BJP has never supported appeasement politics.

"Be it Jan Sangh or the BJP, our party has never engaged in any form of minority appeasement politics since its inception-unlike the Congress, which has pursued it for over 66 years," she told PTI Videos.

The BJP always aims for equality, regardless of caste, creed, or religion, Ms Sharma asserted.

Earlier, in neighbouring Telangana, another Telugu speaking state, BJP leader and Union Minister B Sanjay Kumar had strongly criticised the Congress government for granting a similar exemption. Firebrand Hindutva leader and party MLA T Raja Singh had also lashed out at the Telangana government over the matter.

Mr Kumar had questioned why such allowances are not extended to Hindu devotees observing 'Ayyappa Deeksha,' a 41-day vow of devotion to Lord Ayyappa, and others.

While a controversy erupted in Telangana over the decision to allow Muslim employees to leave an hour early, a BJP leader in Andhra Pradesh said the state being governed by the NDA comprising of TDP, BJP, and Janasena, the ruling party leaders have been avoiding the topic, as they do not wish to strain the alliance.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Law and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farook thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for releasing Rs 45 crore towards pending honoraria for 5,000 imams and muezzins.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)