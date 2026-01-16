Andhra Pradesh To Present Growth Story At Davos 2026

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will head a high-level delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026. It is scheduled to be held at Davos-Klosters in Switzerland from January 19 to 23, 2026.

The Davos visit will present Andhra Pradesh's shift to fast, digital governance under the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision. The delegation will use the platform to explain governance reforms, industrial growth plans, and technology-driven development shaping the state's growth.

Andhra Pradesh At WEF 2026

At the WEF, Andhra Pradesh will showcase its real-time, technology-enabled governance framework. Key digital platforms such as the Real-Time Governance System (RTGS), Real-Time Information Hub (RTIH), and Single Desk Portal 4.0 will be presented as best practices in decision-making, industrial facilitation, and service delivery.

The state will also present its cluster-based industrial model and 21 industry-friendly policies covering manufacturing, aerospace and defence, renewable energy, ports, logistics, agri and food processing, and new-age Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Emerging focus areas, such as the quantum ecosystem, will also be part of the list.

Andhra Pradesh's overall growth model rests on four core pillars: infrastructure development, energy security, skill creation, and ease and speed of doing business.

Clean Energy And Sustainability Leader

Clean energy will be a key theme. Andhra Pradesh will present its renewable energy parks, energy storage projects, integrated clean-energy manufacturing, and the Green Hydrogen Valley initiative.

Another major objective is learning from global best practices. The state will engage with global leaders and institutions to understand advances in governance, AI, deep tech, manufacturing, clean energy, skilling, and public-private partnerships, and explore how these can be adapted locally.

Partnerships

Aligned with the WEF 2026 focus on cooperation and sustainable growth, Andhra Pradesh will seek long-term partnerships with governments, global institutions, and industry leaders. The aim is to support industrial growth, job creation, sustainability, and inclusive development in line with Swarna Andhra 2047.

The state will also pitch for long-term investments by highlighting its ready infrastructure, industrial corridors, port-led ecosystems, and sector-specific clusters. Recent reforms such as single-window clearances, digital land and DPR systems, and tailored incentives under the AP Industrial Development Policy 4.0 have cut approval times and improved investor confidence.

These efforts have delivered results. Andhra Pradesh attracted 25.3 per cent of all proposed investments in India between April and December FY 2025-26, emerging as the country's top investment destination.

Future-ready initiatives such as Drone City, Space City, Quantum Valley, Defence City, and the development vision for Amaravati will also be presented.