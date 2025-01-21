Chandrababu Naidu Highlights India's Growing Status As Global Economic Powerhouse

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday highlighted India's evolution as a global economic powerhouse that is expected to contribute the highest incremental global GDP in the world by 2027.

Addressing a CII special session at the World Economic Forum meeting here, the Chief Minister said "In the early 90s, when the internet was invented, India launched economic reforms in 1991. From then onwards, we started working on second-generation reforms. Today, Indian entrepreneurs, especially those from Andhra Pradesh, are making their mark globally. We have the first-mover advantage in technology, demographic dividend, and entrepreneurial skills. We are also one of the most acceptable communities globally."

He added, "By 2047, India will be the number one or number two economy globally, and Indians will lead in creating wealth and serving the global community. Recent assessments also project that by 2027, India will contribute the most to the incremental global GDP."

N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons elaborated on the Swarna Andhra Pradesh plan, stating, "This 2047 plan focuses on developing Andhra Pradesh through the Government's 4P model - public, private, people, partnerships. The plan will include multiple components, with a specific focus on certain sectors to drive economic growth and job creation."

During the session, the CII Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness (GLC) was announced, and a brochure on the same was launched by the Chief Minister.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said, "Moving forward, we are privileged to work with the State Government to establish the Global Leadership Centre (GLC) in Amaravati. This transformative initiative aims to foster value-based leadership, enhance corporate governance, and nurture global leadership competencies."

The CII Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness, which would be completely industry-led, and industry-managed, will have a clear focus on enhancing the competitiveness of industries, both at the national level and within Andhra Pradesh.

The session also witnessed an Exchange of Letter of Intent between CII and the IMD Business School, Switzerland - the first such agreement with an international institution for the Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness.

The discussions transitioned into the session on 'Pathway to India's Green Industrialisation: From Green Hydrogen to Green Manufacturing', organised by CII in association with Ernst & Young. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated the state's commitment to becoming a hub for green energy and green hydrogen, emphasising the state's focus on sustainable energy and green manufacturing.

Rajiv Memani, president-designate, CII, and Chairman and CEO, EY India underlined the criticality of green energy for India's growth aspirations. He stated, "If India has to achieve its growth aspirations by 2047 and increase per capita income by 5 or 6 times, the country's total energy consumption would need to reach 370 billion gigajoules. Today, India imports 40 per cent of its energy. For India, green energy is not only a necessity but a critical enabler of our growth ambitions."

The sessions were also addressed by Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group, David Bach, president, IMD Business School, Switzerland, G B S Raju, Business Chairman - Airports, GMR Group, Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Chief Executive and Managing Director, Greenko Group and Hans-Olav Raen, Chief Executive Officer, Yara Clean Ammonia.

