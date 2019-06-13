CRPF Pays Tribute To Soldiers Killed In Anantnag Terror Attack

The CRPF paid tribute to soldiers killed in the Anantnag terror attack.

The Central Reserve Police Force today paid homage to the five soldiers who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday. Five CPRF personnel were killed after terrorists on suicide mission attacked their patrol team. Two other soldiers, a police inspector and a civilian were also injured in the firing.

One of the two terrorists, who the police say was a Pakistani national, was killed by security forces in retaliatory firing.

The attack is the biggest terror strike after the February 14 Pulwama suicide attack in which over 40 soldiers lost their lives.

The soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty on Wednesday have been identified as Ramesh Kumar from Haryana's Jhajjar, Nirod Sarma from Assam's Nalbari, Satendra Kumar from UP's Muzaffarnagar, Mahesh Kumar Kushwaha from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur and Sandeep Yadav from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas.

The incident took place at KP Road in Anantnag. The terrorists fired at the team with automatic rifles and hurled grenades, news agency PTI reported.

Arshad Ahmed, the injured police officer, was taken to Srinagar for treatment.

The Anantnag attack comes as the state administration is preparing for the annual Amarnath Yatra that would begin next month. The 46-day pilgrimage is scheduled to start from two routes, one of which passes from Anantnag.

Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah condemned the attack.