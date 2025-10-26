CRPF Jawan Shows Cartoons To Tribal Kids In Chhattisgarh Jungle, Wins Hearts Online

A heartwarming moment from the jungle of Chhattisgarh is going viral on social media. The video was shared by X user KiloMike2. The video shows CRPF Cobra jawans showing cartoons on their phones to tribal children.

The user wrote, "Just saw a video of a CRPF Cobra jawan showing cartoon on his phone to tribal kids for the first time deep in the jungles of Chhattisgarh!!"

Watch video here:

Just saw a video of a CRPF cobra jawan showing cartoon on his phone to tribal kids for the first time deep in the jungles of Chhatisgarh !! ❤



Made me sad how these kids have missed the very essence of childhood and education due to Naxals, hope we can do everything for them now pic.twitter.com/i2UtarpJkP — KiloMike2🇮🇳 (@TacticalKafir) October 25, 2025

"Made me sad how these kids have missed the very essence of childhood and education due to Naxals, hope we can do everything for them now," user added.

The video paints a picture of a simple yet powerful act of compassion. The soldier in the video can be seen bringing smiles to the faces of children who have grown up far from the reach of the modern world.

Social Media Reaction

This message from the viral is touching people's hearts and reminding them of the importance of education, innocence and hope even in difficult circumstances.

One user commented, "Watching cartoons is not the essence of childhood. These children must be enjoying their childhood in natural environment. Away from the gadgets."

Another user noted, "Hope these kids will have a happy and prosperous future."

"They're enjoying their childhood in real manner," added a third user.

