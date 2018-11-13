Ananth Kumar Funeral Updates: Union Minister's Last Rites Today

The funeral of Ananth Kumar, 59, will take place today at 1 pm in Karnataka capital Bengaluru

The state funeral of union minister Ananth Kumar, 59, who died at 2 am on Monday, will take place today at 1 pm in Karnataka capital Bengaluru's Chamrajpet TR Mill crematorium. Before the last rites, the body of the union minister will be brought to the Karnataka BJP office at 8 am. The body will be kept there for the public to pay their last respects, till 10 am. The body will then be shifted to National College Grounds at 10 am.

"A state funeral with 21-gun salute and guard of honour will be accorded to the mortal remains of Ananth Kumar," an official told news agency IANS.

After news of his death, condolence messages from a vast spectrum of political leaders poured out. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, home minister Rajnath Singh, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and many other leaders expressed grief and shock over Ananth Kumar's death.

Ananth Kumar died at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was being treated for lung cancer for several months. The Karnataka government Monday declared a three-day state mourning till November 14 as a mark of respect. A government notification said there would be no official programs held during the state mourning. The national flag would fly at half-mast on all government buildings.

Amit Shah, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan are expected to attend the funeral.

Here are the updates from union minister Ananth Kumar's funeral: