Ananth Kumar Tributes: Leaders Offer Condolences Over Union Minister's Death

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 12, 2018 08:11 IST
New Delhi: 

Union minister and senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar died at 2 am this morning at a hospital in Karnataka capital Bengaluru at the age of 59. The union minister was suffering from cancer. He had returned last month after undergoing treatment at a cancer institute in US' New York city. Mr Kumar's wife Tejaswini and his two daughters were with him in his last moments. His body will be kept at Bengaluru's National College for last tributes. He was one of the few ministers to have served in the earlier NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A five-time Member of Parliament or MP from Bengluru constituency, Ananth Kumar held charge of two key ministries -- Chemicals and Fertilizers since May 2014 and Parliamentary Affairs since July 2016 in the Narendra Modi government. Several leaders have taken to social media to express grief over his death.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief over Ananth Kumar's death, saying the passing of the "veteran" parliamentarian was "a tragic loss to public life in our country and particularly for the people of Karnataka."

PM Narendra Modi said Ananth Kumar was "a remarkable leader" who "went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion".

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said Mr Kumar made significant contribution to the country as a politician and his work made him popular among Bengalureans. "Our families had a friendship beyond politics. He always valued and had given priority to friendship. I have lost a great friend in his death," the chief minister added.

Here are the tributes pouring in over Ananth Kumar's death:


Nov 12, 2018
08:11 (IST)
Ananth Kumar Death: PM Modi says he was a "great asset" to the BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences over the death of union minister Ananth Kumar.

"Ananth Kumar Ji was an able administrator, who handled many ministerial portfolios and was a great asset to the BJP organisation. He worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He was always accessible to his constituents," he said in a series of tweets.

Nov 12, 2018
07:58 (IST)
Nov 12, 2018
07:57 (IST)
