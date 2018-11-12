PM Likely To Chair Special Cabinet Meet To Condole Ananth Kumar's Death

A resolution condoling Ananth Kumar's death would be passed at a special cabinet meet chaired by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a special meeting of the Union Cabinet today to condole the demise of senior minister Ananth Kumar, official sources said.

A resolution condoling the death of the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and highlighting his contribution to the nation would be passed.

As per established practice, resolutions are passed by the Cabinet in the memory of ministers and senior leaders.

Similar resolutions were passed after the deaths of then union ministers Gopinath Munde and Anil Madhav Dave.

Ananth Kumar died at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of the morning today after battling lung cancer for several months.

A six-time Member of Parliament, Mr Kumar had climbed the political ladder steadily from being an RSS worker to becoming a Union minister in his thirties.

Mr Kumar had been in the inner circle of the central leadership of the BJP -- be it during the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee or LK Advani, and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

