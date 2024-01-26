Watch: 1,900 Sarees From Different States On Display At Republic Day Parade

Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

The seating area along the Kartavya Path to watch the Republic Day parade had a unique backdrop made of about 1,900 sarees and drapes.

'Anant Sutra' - the textile installation at the Kartavya Path - showcased sarees and drapes from every corner of the country mounted at a height with wooden frames.

They had QR codes that could be scanned to know the details about the weaving and embroidery done in the sarees.

For the first time, the parade was heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade started with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. played by these women artists.

PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron yesterday held wide-ranging talks at a 19th century palace that showcases Jaipur's royal heritage to further consolidate bilateral strategic engagement.

The talks took place hours after the French president was accorded a red-carpet welcome in the Pink City that was followed by a PM Modi-Macron roadshow from the astronomical observation site of Jantar Mantar to the iconic Hawa Mahal.

Macron also visited the grand Amber Fort situated on the Aravalli range on the outskirts of Jaipur. The French President's two-day visit to India is taking place as top negotiators from the two sides are eyeing to seal two mega defence deals providing for India's procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three French designed Scorpene submarines.

PM Modi was the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade in Paris in July last.