Anandiben Patel Takes Oath As Governor Of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi administered the oath of office to Ms Patel during a simple function at the Raj Bhawan in Raipur.

All India | | Updated: August 15, 2018 19:29 IST
Raman Singh, other senior state officials attended Anandiben Patel's swearing-in.

Raipur: 

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who has been given the additional charge of Chhattisgarh following the death of governor Balramji Dass Tandon, was sworn in at a ceremony in Raipur today.

Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi administered the oath of office to Ms Patel during a simple function at the Raj Bhawan in Raipur.

Chief Minister Raman Singh and other senior state officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Balramji Dass Tandon, 90, one of the founding members of the BJP's parent organisation, the Jan Sangh, died yesterday at the government-run Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital here after suffering a heart attack.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave Ms Patel the additional charge of Chhattisgarh following the death of Mr Tandon, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said yesterday.

Ms Patel will discharge the additional duties until regular arrangements for the office of the governor of Chhattisgarh are made, he had said. 

