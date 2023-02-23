Cut And Paste Address: Akhilesh Yadav On Governor's Speech In UP Assembly

Akhilesh Yadav called UP Governor Anandiben Patel's Assembly address as a "cut and paste address"

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday termed Governor Anandiben Patel's address in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly as a "cut and paste address", alleging schemes mentioned are not visible on the ground.

He also said promises made to the people by the BJP during the state polls have not been fulfilled.

Mr Yadav, participating in a discussion on the governor's address in the state assembly, said, "It was a cut-paste address. When we go into reality, the schemes mentioned are not (seen) on the ground and are far from the truth. The BJP government wasted a lot of time of the governor, who took one hour and one minute to address the House."

Mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks during the 2022 polls on the stray cattle menace that they will not be seen on roads, he said it seems that there is no coordination between the state government and the Centre.

"The coordination between Lucknow and Delhi seems to be 'gadbad' (not good). Whatever Delhi says is not followed here and what Lucknow says is not being done by Delhi," he said.

Mr Yadav said promises, including filling vacant posts in the police department, doubling farmers' income by 2022 and others, made by the BJP have not been fulfilled.

During his speech, Mr Yadav asked Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Omprakash Rajbhar whether he wanted a caste census in the state or not. Rajbhar replied, "aapne to hame bhaga diya" (you shunned me).

Mr Yadav said that it was him (Rajbhar) who went to that side (BJP) to become a minister.

The SP and the SBSP had formed an alliance during the 2022 assembly polls. However, both parted ways after the elections.

Pointing at Ashish Patel of Apna Dal (S) and Sanjay Nishad of Nishad Party (both ministers and allies of the ruling party), Mr Yadav said these people may be there (with the ruling party) but from the bottom of their hearts they want the caste census should take place.

The Leader of the Opposition, while pointing at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said officers are misleading him that Uttar Pradesh was "number one in everything".

"New figures should be seen to know where UP is standing," Mr Yadav said, quoting a report that said "UP is standing at number 16".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna objected to Mr Yadav's statement, saying "which agency's report is this and what is its credibility".

Mr Yadav continued, counting the shortcomings of the government. "You may win the election, but you do not have political credibility," he said.

Mr Khanna replied, "We fulfilled the promises made in the first manifesto (2017 assembly elections) and this time we made 130 promises and have worked on 110 of them. This is credibility. People have elected us on the basis of good governance for five years and because of that they (BJP MLAs) are sitting here, this credibility is most important."

Raising the issue of police sending a notice to Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore for her song "UP Mein Ka Ba", Mr Yadav said, "Believe me, I will not mind if the Leader of the House (Chief Minister) composes a poem against us. I was the first chief minister who got a cartoon book printed on himself."

After being interrupted by a ruling party member, the Samajwadi Party chief shot back, "Your cartoon cannot be made, because you are a cartoon yourself, and a cartoon of cartoons cannot be made." Mr Yadav also took a jibe over the foreign tours of state government ministers ahead of the Global Investors' Summit and said what steps have been taken to make UP a USD 1 trillion economy.

He said a delegation went abroad and signed an MoU with a university in the US and later it was known that it was not a university at all.

"The BJP's concept is very clear. Sign an MoU with anyone who wears a suit and a tie. You people have visited so many countries, did you see any bull on the road in any country?" he asked.

Mr Yadav also mentioned an old photograph of the chief minister in which he was seen watching a football match. "It seems he (CM) is a very good player. I have not seen anyone watching a game alone, but the Leader of the House was watching the game alone in front of the TV. I want to tell him that football matches are not watched alone."



