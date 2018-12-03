AN Jha To Take Over As New Finance Secretary From Hasmukh Adhia

AN Jha is an MPhil in public administration from Delhi University.(File)

AN Jha, Secretary, Expenditure, has been appointed as the new Finance Secretary, a government order said Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared Mr Jha's appointment to the post after incumbent Hasmukh Adhia, a 1981-batch Gujarat cadre officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), retired on November 30.

Fifty-nine-year old Ajay Narayan Jha, is a 1982-batch IAS officer of Manipur Tripura cadre.

An alumnus of St Stephens College from where he passed with first class in Graduation and post graduation in History, Jha is a recipient of World Bank scholarship to pursue Masters in Economic Policy Management from McGill University in Canada.

He is also an MPhil in public administration from Delhi University.