Tuhin Kanta Pandey Appointed New Finance Secretary

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed Finance Secretary

The government has appointed Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tuhin Kanta Pandey as Finance Secretary.

Mr Pandey replaces TV Somanathan, who has been appointed as the new Cabinet Secretary of India, succeeding Rajiv Gauba in August.

Mr Pandey was the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

He is a 1987-batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre, and took charge of DIPAM in October 2019.