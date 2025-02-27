Centre Appoints Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey As New SEBI Chief

Centre on Thursday appointed present finance secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the chief of the market regulator, SEBI replacing Madhabi Puri Buch whose term ends at the end of the month.

