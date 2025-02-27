Advertisement
Centre Appoints Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey As New SEBI Chief

Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India for 3 years.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey will be replacing Madhabi Puri Buch.

Centre on Thursday appointed present finance secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the chief of the market regulator, SEBI replacing Madhabi Puri Buch whose term ends at the end of the month.

Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India for 3 years, a government order showed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

