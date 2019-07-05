'An Inspiration': Anand Mahindra To Nirmala Sitharaman Ahead Of Budget

Anand Mahindra wished Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before her first Budget presentation..

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra joined the long list of people who wished Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman good luck ahead of her first Budget announcement. This morning, Mr Mahindra took to Twitter to wish Ms Sitharaman as he hailed her an inspiration for girls around the country. Nirmala Sitharaman is India's first full-time woman finance minister.

"Good luck @nsitharaman ji. You are an inspiration for all our @NanhiKali girls around the country," wrote Anand Mahindra. Nanhi Kali is an NGO, founded by Mr Mahindra in 1996, that supports the education of underprivileged girls in India.

Then, in his trademark witty style, and in keeping with the spirit of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Mr Mahindra added: "Hoping to see you hit many boundaries in the parliament 'stadium' this morning!"

His "good luck" tweet has been 'liked' over 2,000 times in a matter of hours, with many other joining him in wishing Ms Sitharaman.

To present her maiden Union Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman ditched the British-era briefcase in favour of a red cloth folder enclosed with a string and emblazoned with the national emblem - which was described by officials as the "bahi khata".

