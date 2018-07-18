An Elephant Was Found Dead. Post-Mortem Said It Consumed Chemical

The pachyderm was found dead yesterday evening near Saskoba village near Maand river.

All India | | Updated: July 18, 2018 00:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
An Elephant Was Found Dead. Post-Mortem Said It Consumed Chemical

The movement of the elephant was earlier reported from the area, officials said (Representational)

Raigarh: 

An elephant was found dead in the Daharamjaigarh forest division of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district with the post mortem revealing that it had consumed a "toxic chemical substance", a forest official said today.

The pachyderm was found dead yesterday evening near Saskoba village near Maand river, Divisional Forest Officer (Dharamjaigarh) Pranay Mishra said.

"No injury mark was found on the body of the elephant. The post mortem, done today, revealed that the death was due to intake of a toxic chemical substance. We are probing the incident," Mr Mishra said.

He said that the movement of this elephant was earlier being reported regularly for the past few days from the borders of Dharamjaigarh division and neighbouring Jashpur district.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ElephantForest

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................