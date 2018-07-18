An Elephant Was Found Dead. Post-Mortem Said It Consumed Chemical

The movement of the elephant was earlier reported from the area, officials said (Representational)

An elephant was found dead in the Daharamjaigarh forest division of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district with the post mortem revealing that it had consumed a "toxic chemical substance", a forest official said today.

The pachyderm was found dead yesterday evening near Saskoba village near Maand river, Divisional Forest Officer (Dharamjaigarh) Pranay Mishra said.

"No injury mark was found on the body of the elephant. The post mortem, done today, revealed that the death was due to intake of a toxic chemical substance. We are probing the incident," Mr Mishra said.

He said that the movement of this elephant was earlier being reported regularly for the past few days from the borders of Dharamjaigarh division and neighbouring Jashpur district.