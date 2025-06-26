Tigress, 4 Cubs Found Dead In Karnataka, Minister Orders Probe

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday ordered a probe into the "unnatural death" of a tigress and four cubs in Male Mahadeshwara Hills under the Hugyam forest range.

The tigress and the cubs were found dead this morning, officials said.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Mr Khandre immediately ordered an investigation into the matter, which will be led by a team under the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF).

As per preliminary information, the tigers died due to poisoning. A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death, they said.

According to forest department, the minister has issued instructions to the Additional Chief Secretary and the Chief Wildlife Warden of the department, stating that the government is taking the deaths of five tigers very seriously and has directed that action be taken against those found guilty.

Referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's Project Tiger for the protection of endangered tigers, the minister noted that Karnataka has also taken proactive steps in tiger conservation. With 563 tigers, the state ranks second in the country.

He added that it is deeply painful that five tigers died unnaturally in a single day in a state known for its tiger conservation.

Mr Khandre has instructed to form a team immediately under the leadership of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, to conduct an on-site investigation.

"If negligence by forest staff is found, or if the deaths were caused by electrocution, poisoning, or any other reason, criminal cases should be filed against those responsible and appropriate action taken. A report has been ordered to be submitted within three days," it stated.

