Forest Officer Shares Pic Of Tigress With 6 Cubs: 'Hardworking Mother'

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer who frequently shares fascinating facts about wildlife, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of a "hardworking" tigress who was taking care of her six cubs. On Monday, he posted a touching image of the tigers while they were taking a bath in a lake. The fact that this species was previously in danger of going extinct but is now "doing fine" makes every conservationist smile, Mr Kaswan said in the post.

"Scenes like this make every conservationist smile. Imagine this species was on the verge of extinction once. Now doing fine. A mother tigress overlooking six cubs, while they are taking a good bath. A hardworking mother indeed. Somewhere from a tiger reserve in India," Mr Kaswan said in the post.

Scenes like this make every conservationist smile. Imagine this species was at verge of extinction once. Now doing fine. A mother tigress overlooking six cubs, while they are taking a good bath. A hardworking mother indeed. Somewhere from a tiger reserve in #India. pic.twitter.com/rrwE2FiPtS — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 12, 2024

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 26,000 views and a thousand likes.

"India's Tiger Conservation story is one of the best success stories. The effort by our Forest dept. and conservationists to save this majestic royal beast is really commendable," said a user.

A second added, "It takes immense love, care, planning. coordination and hard work to create the right environment for these majestic animals. Hats off to all of them who made it possible."

"Wow. Preservation of Fauna at its best. Mother Earth would be so happy," added a person.

A person said, "Feeding and protecting 6 cubs is going to be a huge task for this mother. Will be an overworked and very tired mother."

"I think it's Definitely from M.P. (Panna tiger reserve 9r Bandhavgarh) remarked a user.

"These little cubs sure know how to have a good time. So glad to see their population thriving and growing! #TigerFamilyGoals," added a user.