Amritpal Singh Updates: Cops Intensify Ops To Arrest Khalistani Leader, Internet Cut In Punjab

The hunt for Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, 30, today entered the third day as the Punjab intensified its search operation to arrest him. The state government has suspended mobile Internet and SMS services till Tuesday noon.



According to police, Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near Bullandpur gurdwara in Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night.

Police on Saturday had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

The elusive preacher, however, gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

Here are the Live Updates on Amritpal Singh's Arrest:

Mar 20, 2023 16:24 (IST) When Will Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh Be Arrested? What Punjab Minister Said

Amid the ongoing crackdown against Amritpal Singh, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said that once the 'Waris Punjab De' chief is arrested, the Director General of Police will inform about it. Talking to the media on Monday, Balbir Singh hit out at the Centre, asking why the Narcotics department is not controlling the drugs being sent in the state. On being asked if Amritpal has been arrested, the AAP minister said, "This is a matter related to security and if he is arrested, then the DGP will inform you".

Mar 20, 2023 16:22 (IST) With Arms Case, Centre Gears Up For Terror Crackdown On Khalistani Leader

The Punjab Police on Monday said it has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against five people linked to radical preacher Amritpal Singh's 'Waris Punjab De'. Addressing the media, Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill further said the preacher was on the run and efforts were on to arrest him. He said six FIRs have so far been registered and 114 people arrested in the crackdown against elements of the Waris Punjab De outfit.

Mar 20, 2023 16:05 (IST) Amritpal Singh Had Threatened Bhagwant Mann, Amit Shah

Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, had barged into the Ajnala police station, using the Sikh holy book as shields, to extract an assurance from the police that his key aide, kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh, would be released. The radical leader had then threatened both Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mar 20, 2023 16:04 (IST) How Attack On A Punjab Police Station Put Amritpal Singh On Centre's Radar

