Mercedes SUV Khalistani Leader Fled In Belongs To Drug Boss: Sources

Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, the focus of a massive manhunt in Punjab, uses a Mercedes SUV that belongs to a drug boss, according to top government sources.

Amritpal Singh was seen speeding away in the SUV on Saturday when the police were hot on his trail. He later ditched the car to throw off the police.

The Mercedes was allegedly gifted by Ravel Singh, a drug dealer. Amritpal Singh often drove around the city in the SUV and waved to people from its sunroof.

The police have been hunting for Amritpal Singh for three days. After the Mercedes, he was last seen escaping on a bike.

Amritpal Singh was allegedly building a "private militia" of deviants in drug deaddiction centres, to be used for creating law and order problems when required. The centres also produce participants for violent protests.

These deaddiction centres were allegedly also used to stockpile illegally sourced weapons from Pakistan.

Amritpal Singh has known links with Pakistani Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), which helped him run the drugs business, investigations so far show.

Amritpal Singh's Waris Punjab De (WPD) outfit tried to inculcate a radical, violent way of thinking among those at the drug deaddiction centres, sources said. There were no doctors at the Centre.

If the inmates do not agree, they are beaten into submission, they added.

Sources also said Amritpal Singh procured low quality, cheaper antidotes of drugs, prolonging a person's dependence on drugs in the process.

Since Amritpal Singh landed in Punjab, there has been a spike in the number of drones carrying drugs from across the border, say police sources, adding that they are investigating whether he is involved in bringing drugs from Pakistan to India.

Amritpal Singh also has links in Dubai with Jaswant Singh Rode, whose brother Lakhbir Singh Rode is allegedly involved in bringing drugs from Pakistan to India.

Amritpal Singh's London-based associate Avtar Singh Khanda allegedly knew a dealer, Paramjeet Singh Pamma, who is sending drugs to India, sources said.

Police sources say they are also gathering evidence of Amritpal Singh's links with cross-border drug dealers based in Pakistan.

The crackdown comes a month after Amritpal Singh and his supporters broke into a police station with swords and guns, forcing the release of one of his aides.