Punjab Cops' Meme Message On Fake News Amid Crackdown On Khalistani Leader

Amid the massive crackdown against Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, Punjab Police have put out a meme to spread awareness against fake news that can potentially lead to tension and law and order issues.

The meme depicts how the state police are trying to spread awareness against disinformation and rumours.

We don't love the way you lie

(But we will definitely catch up to you)



Think twice before sharing any type of news on social media!#FakeDiKhairNahipic.twitter.com/RtGXYK9hcD — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) March 20, 2023

"We don't love the way you lie (But we will definitely catch up to you) Think twice before sharing any type of news on social media! #FakeDiKhairNahi," the official handle of Punjab Police said in the accompanying post.

The hashtag "#FakeDiKhairNahi" loosely translates to "we won't spare fake news".

The meme message comes amid a wave of rumours on the Khalistani leader's whereabouts, some of which can potentially incite people.

Punjab Police chief Sukhchain Singh Gill told the media today that Punjab was completely peaceful and urged people not to believe rumours and fake news. He said strict action will be taken against those found involved in spreading disinformation.

Punjab launched a statewide crackdown on Waris Punjab De, the outfit headed by Amritpal Singh, on Saturday. The Khalistani leader managed to escape after his cavalcade was stopped in Jalandhar. Over the past two days, police have arrested over 100 aides of the Khalistani leader and a search has been launched to catch him.